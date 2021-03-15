Can't connect right now! retry
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

'She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it,' Trump said lashing out at Meghan Markle 

Former US president Donald Trump came forth slamming Meghan Markle after her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey took the world by storm. 

Trump said the Meghan is 'no good' but did not want to say so publicly, over the fear of being 'canceled' just like Piers Morgan, his ex-adviser said. 

Jason Miller quoted Trump as saying, "She’s no good… I said it and now everybody is seeing it."

“You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller.

Siding with Piers, Trump reportedly said, “I’m on team Piers."

Piers, who lost his Good Morning Britain stint after lashing out at the Duchess over her bombshell interview, said, “Piers Morgan is the best, he’s the greatest, and they went and tried to cancel him simply because he criticized Meghan Markle."

Earlier, Trump had slammed Meghan for urging people to vote for 'freedom of speech' ahead of the US election 2020. 

“And I would say this — and she probably has heard that — but I wish a lot of luck to Harry, because he’s gonna need it,” Trump had retorted at the time.

