Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

YouTube star Lilly Singh made a political statement at the Grammy Awards as she pledged her support to the protesting farmers in India.

The media personality was seen wearing a face mask which boldly stated: "I stand with farmers".

Sharing her look on Instagram, the 32-year-old captioned the post: "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it. #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs," she wrote on Instagram.

Back in December, the star turned to her massive fan base on Tik Tok and, in a viral clip, urged them to get informed over the "largest human protest in history" in India.



"I've been talking a lot about farmers' protest happening in India. Long story short, farmers are protesting new agriculture bills that affect their livelihood and they have been peacefully protesting but have not met with not so peaceful responses," she said.