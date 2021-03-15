Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion claimed three honours on Sunday, sharing two of them with the iconic Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion came forth reflecting on bagging major wins at the star-studded Grammy awards 2021. 

The songstress claimed three honours on Sunday, sharing two of them with the iconic Beyonce.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Megan revealed, "I couldn't believe I was here when I got here and I can't believe I'm leaving here with three of these."

On sharing two of her awards with Beyonce, the artist said, "It was such an epic moment."

"Beyonce is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from we just absolutely love Beyonce. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl," she added. 

On the other hand, Beyonce made history for bagging the most number of Grammy awards. 

Sharing her feelings, "It's important, being a Black woman entertainer and Black woman in general. We are here, we here to stay, we gonna stay over," she said. 

More From Entertainment:

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021
Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'
Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards
British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance
Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Latest

view all