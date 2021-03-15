Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion claimed three honours on Sunday, sharing two of them with the iconic Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion came forth reflecting on bagging major wins at the star-studded Grammy awards 2021.



Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Megan revealed, "I couldn't believe I was here when I got here and I can't believe I'm leaving here with three of these."

On sharing two of her awards with Beyonce, the artist said, "It was such an epic moment."

"Beyonce is just a treasure to everybody in Houston, pretty sure everybody in the world, but specifically where we are from we just absolutely love Beyonce. And to have her just seal the deal for me, it's like a pat on the back like, 'I am proud of you girl," she added.

On the other hand, Beyonce made history for bagging the most number of Grammy awards.

Sharing her feelings, "It's important, being a Black woman entertainer and Black woman in general. We are here, we here to stay, we gonna stay over," she said.