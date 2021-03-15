Dua Lipa drops jaws with cosmic performance at 2021 Grammy Awards

Singer Dua Lipa dropped jaws with her 2021 Grammy Awards performance.

The 25-year-old performed the song Levitating from her Grammy-nominated album Future Nostalgia.

The stunner was full of cosmic energy as she stunned in a hot pink ball gown which later in the song she ditched to reveal a two-piece of the same colour.

In homage to the remix, the pop singer called rapper DaBaby to join in on her performance.

The now Grammy Award-winning rapper also performed his song Rockstar with Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton.

Out of the six nominations, Dua won the Best Pop Vocal Album.