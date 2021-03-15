Kate Middleton ‘fumes’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations: report

Sources shed light on Kate Middleton’s anger regarding Meghan Markle’s racist bullying claims.

Claims regarding Kate’s anger were brought forward by sources close to the palace and they told Express UK, "I have never seen Kate so angry. And I don’t blame her [for being angry]…”

The source also went on to say that while, “She was dragged into this within 10 minutes of Meghan’s interview and hasn’t been able to fight back. She usually adopts the Queen’s 'never complain, never explain' approach, but this has gone too far.”