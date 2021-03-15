Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
Prince William jumps to protect Kate Middleton from paparazzi with ‘panic buttons’

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Experts recently touched upon Prince William’s desperate attempts to protect Kate Middleton from the paparazzi back when they were courting.

The news was brought forward by royal author Katie Nicholl during an interview with Express UK and there she was quoted saying, "We had been introduced to Kate early on, and we were instructed from the outset to give her every support possible.”

"She was obviously the subject of a lot of press interest and intrusion from the paparazzi. William said we had a duty of care to her and her family and so we advised her on how to deal with the cameras.”

“We told her to smile at the photographers so that there would be a better picture. She was given advice on how to manage the media, and we were there to support her if there was a crisis."

