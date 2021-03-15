Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims torn apart by experts: ‘It didn’t take place’

Sources have come forward to reveal the truth behind Meghan Markle’s claims about a secret wedding three days before the broadcasted event.

This news was brought forward by a vicar who gathered the intel from a CofE source who claimed, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”

Reportedly, at least two witnesses need to be present at the ceremony for it to be deemed legal and only members of the church certified under a special license can officiate the event.

The source also explained that the actual wedding needs "unrestricted access" by civilians so as to allow for "valid objections against the marriage.”