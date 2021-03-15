Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims torn apart by experts: ‘It didn’t take place’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Meghan Markle’s secret wedding claims torn apart by experts: ‘It didn’t take place’

Sources have come forward to reveal the truth behind Meghan Markle’s claims about a secret wedding three days before the broadcasted event.

This news was brought forward by a vicar who gathered the intel from a CofE source who claimed, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”

Reportedly, at least two witnesses need to be present at the ceremony for it to be deemed legal and only members of the church certified under a special license can officiate the event.

The source also explained that the actual wedding needs "unrestricted access" by civilians so as to allow for "valid objections against the marriage.”

More From Entertainment:

'Mank' leads Oscar nods with 10

'Mank' leads Oscar nods with 10
Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gush over each other

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gush over each other

External firm to investigate bullying case against Meghan Markle:CNN

External firm to investigate bullying case against Meghan Markle:CNN
Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados head of state in November

Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados head of state in November

Piers Morgan accused of 'guilt tripping' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan accused of 'guilt tripping' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion turn up the heat with 2021 Grammy performance

Cardi B, Meghan Thee Stallion turn up the heat with 2021 Grammy performance

Prince William jumps to protect Kate Middleton from paparazzi with ‘panic buttons’

Prince William jumps to protect Kate Middleton from paparazzi with ‘panic buttons’
Kate Middleton ‘fumes’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations: report

Kate Middleton ‘fumes’ over Meghan Markle’s bullying allegations: report
Dua Lipa drops jaws with cosmic performance at 2021 Grammy Awards

Dua Lipa drops jaws with cosmic performance at 2021 Grammy Awards
Kate Middleton shares unseen childhood photo with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day

Kate Middleton shares unseen childhood photo with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day
Billie Eilish touches on Grammy win over Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish touches on Grammy win over Megan Thee Stallion
Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards

Exes Taylor Swift, Harry Styles spotted chatting animatedly at 2021 Grammy Awards

Latest

view all