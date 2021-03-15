Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wish Aamir Khan on his 56th birthday

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Bollywood stars and thousands of fans on Monday sent birthday greetings to Aamir Khan, who turned 56.

Among them were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who used Instagram to send birthday greetings to "Mr Perfectionist".

Aamir Khan shared their wishes to his stories and thanked them for remembering on his birthday. 


Katrina Kaif is reportedly dating Vicky Kaushal after her split with Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kat also wished Alia Bhatt on her 28th birthday. According to reports, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon get married.

