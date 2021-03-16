Harry Styles congratulated by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, Taylor Swift over Grammys win

A lot of appreciation came Harry Styles' way after the former One Direction member’s hit "Watermelon Sugar” won him a major award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

Sunday’s Grammy Awards Show is the most memorable night for the 27-year-old singer who opened the show with his performance.

His girlfriend Olivia Wilde found a unique way to celebrate his win and express her support online as she could not attend the awards night in person.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the 37-year-old Don't Worry Darling director posted a photo of Paul McCartney enjoying a giant slice of watermelon - a clear reference to Harry Styles’ hit song that brought him the Grammy delight.

In his acceptance speech at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the singer noted, "I want to thank my fans for giving me an environment to be free to make the music I want to make and supporting me over the 10 years."

"I am feeling very, very lucky tonight. Thank you."

Styles also received love from her friend Lizzo who posted a picture to Instagram of the two standing backstage right after he won his first-ever Grammy.

"HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles," she captioned her post.

Enjoying sweet friendship, the two have performed together over the past few years.



While Styles took the award, his fellow nominees clapped while standing up, including his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who also vying for the award in the same category for her song "Cardigan."

Lizzo won the category last year for "Truth Hurts."