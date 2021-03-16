Meghan Markle's old post about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding contradicts her claims

Meghan Markle has received flak as she claimed, in explosive interview with Oprah, that she didn't know much about the Royal Family prior to her relationship with Prince Harry, which some media outlets found contradictory to the fact.

According to reports, The Duchess of Sussex had discussed Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in a post four-year before marrying to Prince Harry.

According to some experts and royal fans, The Duchess distorted the fact and did not share the whole truth during her chat with the US TV host.



Prince Harry's sweetheart told Oprah that she "didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family" and didn't need to 'Google Harry' because he told her everything she needed to know.

After her statement, several media outlets reported that Meghan Markle had discussed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in an unearthed post four years before her wedding to Prince Harry.

As per reports, she also wrote about her dream of becoming a princess in her blog seven years ago. But, during her sit-down with Oprah she claimed that she 'didn't know much about royals.'

Royal fans see Meghan's chat as planted and controversial as they shared their words about her interview on social media.