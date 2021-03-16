Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Hemsworth lauds Chris Pratt for his improvisational skills

Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth lavished praise on co-star Chris Pratt for his improvisational skills that fueled him with energy while they worked on Thor: Love and Thunder.

“The guy is wildly impressive with the spontaneity and the humour and the things he comes up with. It's both funny, inspiring, and intimidating,” Hemsworth told American lifestyle magazine GQ.

Chris Pratt is well-known for playing Andy Dwyer with his improvisation skills in the NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation.

The MCU provided him with the best opportunity to showcase his comedic potential in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Hemsworth adored Pratt’s comedic talent while the two worked in the superhero franchise, especially on Thor: Love and Thunder.

The two actors playing Thor and Star-Lord have certainly established a unique dynamic rapport with each other. Working in Avengers: Endgame, the two argued as to who was the Guardians of the Galaxy’s true leader as they departed Earth.

