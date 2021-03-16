Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcome their second child

Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, was blessed a second child with husband James Matthews.



A family source confirmed to BAZAAR.com that the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth on March 15 at 4:22am [BST].

The grapevine also shared that, "Their daughter, who weighed six pounds, seven ounces, has been named Grace Elizabeth Jane."

News of Pippa’s pregnancy had broken last year when a source told Page Six: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Earlier this month, Pippa and Kate’s mother Carole confirmed the news as well: "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.”