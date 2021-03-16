Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcome their second child

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Pippa Middleton, sister of Kate Middleton, was blessed a second child with husband James Matthews.

A family source confirmed to BAZAAR.com that the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth on March 15 at 4:22am [BST].

The grapevine also shared that, "Their daughter, who weighed six pounds, seven ounces, has been named Grace Elizabeth Jane."

News of Pippa’s pregnancy had broken last year when a source told Page Six: “Pippa and James are thrilled, it's fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted.”

Earlier this month, Pippa and Kate’s mother Carole confirmed the news as well: "I hope to see more of my family than I could last year, including, of course, my new grandchild.” 

