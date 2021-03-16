Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win

After British singer Harry Styles bagged his first ever Grammy Award, Liam Payne was a 'proud' friend.



His former One Direction mate turned to his Instagram to congratulate the Watermelon Sugar hit maker for his first Grammy win for best pop solo performance.

He shared a meme on One Direction referencing their 2013 music video Best Song Ever, and wrote: “This did make me chuckle.”

"Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother,” wrote Payne, 27.