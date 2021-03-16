Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Liam Payne congratulates ‘brother’ Harry Styles after his first Grammy win

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

After British singer Harry Styles bagged his first ever Grammy Award, Liam Payne was a 'proud' friend.

His former One Direction mate turned to his Instagram to congratulate the Watermelon Sugar hit maker for his first Grammy win for best pop solo performance.

He shared a meme on One Direction referencing their 2013 music video Best Song Ever, and wrote: “This did make me chuckle.”

"Congrats @hshq on your Grammy win. What a huge moment, proud to be your brother,” wrote Payne, 27. 

