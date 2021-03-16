Can't connect right now! retry
John Oliver gives his take on Harry, Meghan debacle after predicting their struggle

Talk show host and comedian John Oliver gave his hot take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

Nearly a week after the explosive chat was aired on CBS, the Last Week Tonight host spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his 2018 remarks that foreshadowed the Duchess of Sussex’s struggle within the royal family, prior to her marriage.

"I didn't find any of it surprising. That is kind of what I felt like, sadly, her experience was going to be going in,” he said, adding that he realized that while growing up and watching the British royals through a distance, he knew "they seem like flawed people. That's literally the kindest way I could possibly put it."

Oliver was also asked if there was any part of the interview that shocked him, to which he said: "The only thing that shocked me after was that Oprah, the next day, saying 'Harry wants to make clear it wasn't Prince Philip being racist.' Which made me think, really? Okay, that is actually surprising."

The British comedian also revealed that the monarchy’s “selling point” is that it “doesn’t change” which is why it is unlikely that the Firm evolves even after this crisis.

He went on to say that the selling point has turned into a liability for them because "as years go by, you realize that not changing is not entirely a good thing because that means the times might be changing around you and you are refusing to evolve.”

"The one person who I think has been really happy about all this has been Prince Andrew. I'm guessing that he has been nudging the royal family: 'Can you believe what Meghan did, huh? Can you believe it? Dragging this family's name into disrepute, shaming us.... she has ruined our reputation, she has, right guys?'" he quipped. 

