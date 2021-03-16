Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
You take what you are given: Camilla defends getting AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Camilla Parker has said that one should not ask which Covid-19 vaccine they are receiving.

During her visit to a vaccination centre with Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall revealed that she was given the AstraZeneca jab insisting that she "didn’t ask" what was being administered to her.

In turn she said: "I had the AstraZeneca. Although it didn’t matter, I didn’t ask. You take what you are given."

Her comments come after several EU countries have paused the use of the vaccine due to reports of blood clots after being administered the jab.

Authorities in Ireland, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

