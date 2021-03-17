Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Gigi Hadid accidentally exposes her daughter Khai’s face

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Supermodel Gigi Hadid mistakenly unfolded her daughter Khai’s face in an Instagram post and soon afterwards, she deleted the video.

The 25-year-old runway star trended on Twitter after the goof-up took place this weekend. According to tweets, it seems Gigi Hadid shared a video on Instagram Story in which she exposed her infant daughter Khai’s face to the supermodel’s millions of fans.

“We kindly ask you to do not re-post on any social media, or share, the video that Gigi Hadid posted on her Instagram story by mistake and quickly deleted right after,” a Twitter account of Gigi Hadid’s fans unfolded the situation. The Gigi fans were asked to respect her and her daughter Khai’s privacy.

However, social media users already started sharing screenshots of the baby girl’s face on the Internet.

Ever since Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed Khai in September 2020, the couple has kept Khai’s privacy as their top priority. She keeps her daughter’s face hidden in several photos.

