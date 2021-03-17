Idris Elba-starrer Concrete Cowboy coming to Netflix, trailer released

The official trailer for the upcoming father-son drama “Concrete Cowboy,” has been released as Netflix plans to stream it on April 2.



The 48-year-old actor, Idris Elba, plays a father who wants to reconnect with his estranged son.

In September, the film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Idris Elba told an American media outlet during an interview that there are misconceptions around Black cowboys in history.

“It feels really apt to be able to tell a part history that’s been definitely buried, and in the case of ‘Concrete Cowboy,’ that history is right now,” the actor pointed out.

Idris Elba noted, “Those stables — they face being taken away forever and, part of what Ricky said to me was that, ‘I’m hoping that we made this movie and they keep the stables, based on the fact that people fall in love with the story and history and heritage of the stables.’”

First-time feature filmmaker Ricky Staub directed the film, Concrete Cowboy. Ricky also co-scripted it with Dan Walser. The flick’s producers include Elba, Tucker Tooley, Lee Daniels, Dan Walser, Jeff Waxman and Jennifer Madeloff.

Official synopsis of the movie “Concrete Cowboy” provided by Netflix is: “When 15-year-old Cole (‘Stranger Things’ actor Caleb McLaughlin) is expelled from school in Detroit, he is sent to North Philadelphia to live with Harp (Idris Elba), his estranged father. Harp finds solace in rehabilitating horses for inner city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables, a real-life black urban horsemanship community that has provided a safe haven for the neighborhood residents for more than 100 years. Torn between his growing respect for his father’s community and his reemerging friendship with troubled cousin Smush (Jharrel Jerome), Cole begins to reprioritize his life as the stables themselves are threatened by encroaching gentrification.”



Watch the trailer of "Concrete Cowboy" here:



