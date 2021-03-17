Can't connect right now! retry
Chris Hemsworth wife Elsa Pataky's tough workout will give you fitness goal

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky does not come easy when it is about physical fitness as the former model spent an intense workout session with the Marvel star.

The 44-year-old former model, taking to Instagram on Monday, shared her video. She can be seen in the video pushing a weighted sled. And, Chris is seen suddenly tripping over entering the view behind her. She captioned the post: “Get out of my way Thor!! . / quítate de en medio Thor!”

The Marvel actor, who played Thor in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe films, looked impressed with wife Elsa Pataky.

The fitness-conscious couple is particular about their exercise and wellness regimes. Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have six-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and an eight-year-old daughter India.

Pataky told the media last year she is in the habit of being "healthy and fit" since her teenage days.

"I was in awe of the fit, athletic body and my whole life became about exercise. I've never stopped since I was 14. I just fell in love with being healthy and fit," the former model said.

The former model said they [Chris and she] love to do sport, eat healthy and move their bodies. She said they have inculcated the same habits of being physically active into their children who they got into surfing. Elsa Pataky said, “Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse-riding with me since she was two-and-a-half."

