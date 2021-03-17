Can't connect right now! retry
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spark wedding speculation

Power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have sparked wedding buzz, months after they welcomed their first child together.

In a recent outing, the Teenage Dream hit maker was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on her left ring finger during her outing with the Lord of the Rings star in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The two tried to keep themselves low-key with baseball hats and face masks.

Bloom was also photographed carrying the couple’s six-month-old daughter Daisy.

The pair has been staying in Hawaii since the past month with Bloom’s ten-year-old son Flynn—whom he co-parents with ex-Miranda Kerr—also accompanying them. 

