Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spark wedding speculation

Power couple Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have sparked wedding buzz, months after they welcomed their first child together.



In a recent outing, the Teenage Dream hit maker was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring on her left ring finger during her outing with the Lord of the Rings star in Hawaii on Tuesday.

The two tried to keep themselves low-key with baseball hats and face masks.

Bloom was also photographed carrying the couple’s six-month-old daughter Daisy.

The pair has been staying in Hawaii since the past month with Bloom’s ten-year-old son Flynn—whom he co-parents with ex-Miranda Kerr—also accompanying them.