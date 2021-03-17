Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Philip's hospitalisation

Prince Harry has said to be in touch with the Queen, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl

Prince Harry has been in contact with Queen Elizabeth, inquiring about Prince Philip's health ever since he was hospitalised over an infection unrelated to COVID-19.



The Duke of Edinburgh was also treated for a heart ailment, in addition, during his stay at the hospital.

During his treatment, Harry has said to be in touch with the Queen, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl.

However, the Buckingham Palace is not ready to address the Sussexes bombshell claims made in their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, as they continue to navigate through Philip's recovery.

“The family is focused on the Duke of Edinburgh and as far as they are concerned his health is paramount,” a family friend told Vanity Fair.



"It seems the Sussexes seem to want to keep fueling this story at a time when the royals are trying to protect Prince Philip from the headlines. It’s a very strange way to go about trying to heal a family rift," they further added.

