ARMYs torch ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ over ‘BTS Bruisers’ poster

ARMYs have once again their undying love for BTS and it appears no smear campaign or alleged act of aggression can stand without prosecution.



For those unversed, the Garbage Pail Kids are a satirical group dealing in collection of posters featuring Hollywood hotshots like Stunning Stallion, Buoyant Billie, Lars Mars, Wild Styles, UF Bruno, Harry Boa, Bopping K-pop, Taylor Turf, Tree Swift etc.

While the rest of their pieces were pleasantly received the BTS Bruisers sent loyal ARMYs over the edge and many started to take action, straight with the source.

The first person to speak out was YouTuber Jose Ochoa. Sending virtual hugs to ARMYs in their ‘horrible week’ he referenced the original post and set the record straight over the rising violence towards Asian communities.

He claimed, “Can you explain why you chose to illustrate BTS in this way? The other artists you’ve included have no depiction of violence in their illustrations. Why did this get green-lit?”

While “I’m all for satire but there were different ways you could’ve approached the situation with the Grammys using BTS. With the rise in anti-Asian Hate Crimes, you chose to illustrate them getting beat by a grammy in a game of whac-a-mole…”

Shortly after, he even posted the company’s PR email and urged ARMYs to speak out against the blatant violence.

Other fans also came forward following Ochoa’s initial post and claimed, “in a world where hate crime against Asians has been on a rise constantly , @Topps you choosing to depict bts in such a way is absolutely heinous & disdainful. not only is this highly insensitive but unexplainable. no statement you’ve for this act of yours can be justified.

Another added, “You don't know how I cried after seeing this. Iam hurt. Iam a true fan and seeing this hurts a lot. Why are they so unfair with them? What did they do to deserve this treatment? They're giving their best to entertain and make ppl happy and yet you only sabotage them with this +”



