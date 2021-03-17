Imran Abbas teases Ayeza Khan for sharing series of photos

Pakistani film and TV star Imran Abbas teased co-star Ayeza Khan after she shared a series of pictures from her latest photo shoot.



The Mehar Posh star took to Instagram and posted a series of adorable pictures from her upcoming project and fans couldn’t stop gushing over her.

The dazzling pictures also caught the attention of fellow showbiz stars Osman Khalid Butt, Imran Abbas, Ayesha Omar, Meera and others.

Teasing Ayeza Khan, Imran Abbas joked “So jao..Baaqi subaah upload kerna (Go and sleep, upload the rest of the photos in the morning).”



Ayesha Omar said "Sooooo beautiful” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Fans also showered love on Ayeza Khan and flooded the comment section with lovely comments.