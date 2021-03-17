Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle threatens the royal family being a ‘phone away from Oprah’: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Meghan Markle threatens the royal family being a ‘phone away from Oprah’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s growing Hollywood connections could spell trouble for the royal family, especially in light of her being just “a phone away from Oprah Winfrey.”

This claim was brought forward by CBS’s Gayle King. He spoke to Pod Save the Queen viewers alongside the Daily Mirror’s Russell Myers.

There Mr. Myers claimed, “I think that really relates to the Queen’s statement ‒ ‘recollections may vary’ ‒ that’s going to be very, very interesting to see how that is dealt with.”

"Because if that does become an issue and Harry and Meghan either don’t get an apology privately or they are not satisfied with the way that internal investigation ‒ if we can call it that ‒ goes, then I have no doubt that they’ll hit the nuclear button again."

He concluded by saying, "They’ll be straight on the phone to Oprah or Gayle King and they’ll be doing more interviews. This is definitely not one where they’ve had their say and that’s it now ‒ they will definitely keep talking to the media if they feel that’s the only way to get their voice heard. 

More From Entertainment:

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury
'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'

'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'
Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’

Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’
Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes

Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today
Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname

Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname
Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future

Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future
Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family

Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family
Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's diet

Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's diet
Pregnant Meghan Markle’s name for baby girl unveiled: report

Pregnant Meghan Markle’s name for baby girl unveiled: report
Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface
ARMYs torch ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ over ‘BTS Bruisers’ poster

ARMYs torch ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ over ‘BTS Bruisers’ poster

Latest

view all