'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'

While Meghan Markle has claimed in her tell-all with Oprah Winfrey that her son Archie was snubbed of a title because of his skin colour, royal commentator Katie Nicholl believes that the Duchess of Sussex was well aware of the real reason beforehand.

"Meghan would have known [that this was for an established constitutional reason] and Harry would definitely have known," she said.

"I think it was disingenuous to throw all this together and suggest that Archie wasn’t a prince because of the colour of his skin. I think it was misleading."

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers added that could not see the reason why the one-year-old would need protection.

He said: "I don’t know how many one-year-olds need security because they are normally covered by their parents and Prince Harry had plenty of security at that time."

A Palace insider shot down Meghan’s claims as they told Us Weekly why Archie cannot have a title: "The palace says it’s nothing to do with race. Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess.”

The source further explained that Archie would be given the title of a prince once his grandfather Prince Charles takes the throne: Archie would’ve been given a title when Prince Charles became king."