Justin Bieber enthralls fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during Tiny Desk concert: Watch

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Pop star Justin Bieber delighted music lovers as he performed new song ‘Peaches’ during  NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ (home) concert series.

The Canadian singer's performance, which comes ahead of the release of hi sixth studio album 'Justice', sees the pop star run through a four-track set with his band from his home in Los Angeles which includes previously released singles ‘Holy’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’.

Bieber announced his 'JUSTICE' album via Instagram last month, and shared the album's lead outing "Hold On" at the start of the month.

Hailey Bieber's sweetheart Justin also treated fans to a stripped-back, sneak peek of ‘Peaches’, which will exist in a significantly different form when he drops his new album.

