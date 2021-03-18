Royal family in 'deep trauma and shock' over Meghan and Harry's explosive claims

Queen Elizabeth and rest of the royals are 'in a state of sorrow' after Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Buckingham Palace is reeling in crisis after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped truthbombs in their recent tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



Queen Elizabeth, in particular, is in 'deep trauma and a state of shock' along with extreme 'anger.'

A source close to the royal family told PEOPLE how Palace residents reacted to the bombshell interview.

"There were genuinely mixed emotions and deep sorrow and shock there too," the insider said.



Before the interview aired, Meghan was accused of bullying Palace employees, for which the royal family set up an inquiry committee to probe the claims.



"For [some staffers] there was real stress and real trauma," one source told the outlet of the discomfort of revisiting the painful period. "These are real people and there is a human toll."

A separate insider revealed, "It's a sad state of affairs, because William and Harry could have been so brilliant as a team. To think of what they could have achieved together is almost heartbreaking."