Thursday Mar 18 2021
Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt's fans are falling head over heels for the dreamboat after his latest campaign was released.

The heartthrob brought on his A-game as he modeled for Brioni’s Spring/Summer 21 menswear campaign, leaving jaws dropped.

The Ad Astra actor left fans swooning as he flaunted his effortless style, delivering some smoldering looks.

The luxury Italian menswear label released a statement about the actor jumping onboard as the face of their label, saying: “Pitt embodies the Brioni man: he radiates a modern yet timeless magnetism and charm.” 

