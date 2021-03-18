Can't connect right now! retry
Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

'The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me,' Zayn Malik shared 

Zayn Malik is not the one to share every detail about his personal life with fans on social media.

However, the former One Direction singer uncharacteristically shared gave a rare insight about raising daughter Khai, along with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

"Honestly, it's amazing," Zayn shared about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure," the singer said while talking on iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning on Wednesday, March 17. 

Describing Gigi as a 'wicked mom,' Zayn said, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."

The singer did admit how he never thought about being so 'involved' in becoming a dad.

"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me," the British-Pakistani artist shared. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing."

Zayn also shared how he croons to baby Khai every night. "It's mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing," the proud papa gushed. "I just like singing to her."

