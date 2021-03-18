Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Meghan and Harry talked about their private conversation with Prince Charles to Gayle King 

Prince Harry has regrets over reconnecting with Prince Harry after he and Meghan leaked the progress of that conversation to CBS host Gayle King. 

The Scottish actress said she is unable to wrap her around the fact that Meghan and Harry talked about their private conversation to other people. 

Speaking to the Mirror's Russell Myers, Lorraine said, "That was the thing, it was supposed to be private. I am baffled as to why that would be out there. And another claim that's come - as we saw - was Prince Charles refusing to take Prince Harry's calls. Maybe he's now thinking 'Maybe I shouldn't have taken that call?' I don't know!" she said adding, "What's going on?!"

Myers responded saying, "Not only did we have the Queen trying to take the wind out of everyone's sails last week, temper it down somewhat, by saying 'We're going to deal with it, but we're going to deal with it in-house.

"Now, this isn't going to do anyone any favours - Harry and Meghan are going to Gayle King and potentially leaking those sorts of stories, it's not going to do anyone's relationships any good. But as you said, there have been reports that Prince Charles wasn't taking Harry's calls - now, perhaps this was about Harry asking for more money.

More From Entertainment:

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight
Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid
Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her
Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours
BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’

BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’
Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade
Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Latest

view all