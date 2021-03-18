Suga details future dreams for BTS after 2021 Grammy snub

BTS’s Suga sheds light on his new plans for the boys, considering recent Grammy snub.



The future prediction expert got candid about his hopes on the V Live app and during one of his live streams Suga detailed his desire for the group to sing at the 2021 Super Bowl.

In his short by effective statement, Suga answered the fan question with riveting excitement and was quoted saying, “Do I want to perform at the Super Bowl next year? I’d like to, but we’ll have to be invited. We can’t do it just because we want to.”