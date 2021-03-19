Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Mila Kunis-starrer Four Good Days has a trailer

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Mila Kunis has let her signature dark hair go away to play a sombre role in the new movie "Four Good Days." The trailer of the new movie has been released.

Mila Kunis plays Molly- a woman who is seen battling drug addiction. The four days in the title refers to a period of time when she has a challenge to remain sober.

Actress Glenn Close plays Molly's mother.

The trailer of the movie was released on March 18, though the flick has debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year.

The trailer opens with 31-year-old Molly at the doctor's office with her mother. The doctor tells her that she will have to remain sober for four days to get a shot that will prevent her from getting high.

The trailer shows Kunis going through withdrawal symptoms. She is seen grappling with her drug addiction. In her attempt to get rid of her heroin addiction, she stands in conflict with her family and kids.

The role she plays in Four Good Days is quite unusual for Mila Kunis as she is best known for her comedic chops like Ted. Mila will also be playing a grimmer and grittier role in her next movie "Luckiest Girl Alive."

