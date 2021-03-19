Can't connect right now! retry
Piers Morgan attacks Gayle King for acting as Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR mouthpiece’

Gayle King was blasted by Piers Morgan speaking on behalf of Harry and Meghan 

Piers Morgan is not backing down fron making jabs at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey took the world by storm. 

Gayle King, who has been speaking in favour of the Sussexes, was recently blasted by the controversial British presenter, for acting as their 'PR mouthpiece.'

Taking to Twitter, Morgan hit out directly at King saying, “Hi @GayleKing — rather than acting as your Sussex friends’ PR mouthpiece to facilitate their ongoing public trashing of our Royal Family, how about doing your job as a journalist and ask them about all the lies they told in @Oprah’s interview?"

“America should hear THE truth,” Morgan wrote on Wednesday. 

Morgan has been insistent on how the fact that the Duchess lied during her interview with Winfrey, accusing the royal family of racism. 

After the chat, King came forth revealing Harry had a phone call with the royals, but the talks were 'unproductive.'

She added that no one in the royal family has contacted Meghan yet. 

