Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Twitter has a ball after Shehzad Roy, Prince Philip age comparison goes viral

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

It comes to no secret that Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy has been speculated to be a vampire because of his youthful look despite being 44 years old.

This time, the star found himself being compared to 99-year-old Prince Philip in a viral meme which left Twitter users in stitches. 

The meme featured a side-by-side photo of a very old Duke of Edinburgh and a youthful photo of the Laga Reh hitmaker which was captioned: "Prince Philip at 99. Shehzad Roy at 126." 


Needless to say, the meme saw many calling the singing sensation a vampire, while some suggesting that he uses cosmetic procedures to maintain his grace and youth. 

 Take a look:



This is not the first time Shehzad's age was humorously questioned. 

The singer had taken part in the #MeAt20 challenge where people share a photo of themselves when they were 20 years old so that they can see their stark transformation in the present day. 

However, the singer's photo left many doing double takes with some referring him to a blood-sucking creature as he looked exactly the same two decades later. 

Take a look:




More From Showbiz:

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s little daughter turns a chef

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan’s little daughter turns a chef
Ayeza Khan to share ‘breaking news’ with fans today

Ayeza Khan to share ‘breaking news’ with fans today
Hania Aamir, Dananeer’s ‘Pawri’ video goes viral

Hania Aamir, Dananeer’s ‘Pawri’ video goes viral
Samina Peerzada, Talat Hussain receive coronavirus vaccine

Samina Peerzada, Talat Hussain receive coronavirus vaccine
Anupam Kher belts a soulful song for fellow balding men

Anupam Kher belts a soulful song for fellow balding men
‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views in historic move

‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ surpasses 100 million views in historic move
Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note

Hania Aamir shares a thought-provoking note
Mehwish Hayat's new look turns heads

Mehwish Hayat's new look turns heads
Minal Khan, Saboor Aly called out over donning western attire in leaked images

Minal Khan, Saboor Aly called out over donning western attire in leaked images
Swara Bhaskar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen’s 'Pawri' bandwagon

Swara Bhaskar jumps on Dananeer Mobeen’s 'Pawri' bandwagon

Syra Yousuf, Shehroz Sabzwari gear up for film about reconnecting with exes

Syra Yousuf, Shehroz Sabzwari gear up for film about reconnecting with exes
Abdullah Qureshi welcomes baby girl with wife Sadia Subhan

Abdullah Qureshi welcomes baby girl with wife Sadia Subhan

Latest

view all