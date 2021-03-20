Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

Netflix will stream Sarah Paulson-starrer "Run" in the United Kingdom.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the cinematic world restricting several movies from their theatrical release. Run also could not be screened at the theatres. It will be streamed in the UK by Netflix and Hulu will air it in the US.

Netflix announced the film will be up for viewing from April 2 in the UK.

Sarah Paulson plays a middle-aged eccentric woman who tends her teenaged daughter Chloe Sherman played by Kiera Allen. The film "Run" is centred around the life of this homeschooled teenager.

Sarah Paulson has brought up Chloe in complete isolation since her childhood and she is wholly dependent on her mother. However, now, the girl is suspicious of her mother's motives and wants to break loose of her secretive parent.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the film was co-scripted by Sev Ohanian alongside the director of the film Run. The duo has previously created 2018's mystery thriller Searching, which starred Star Trek's John Cho and Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

Apart from Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, the cast for Run includes Sara Sohn, Pat Healy, Erik Athavale, BJ Harrison and Sharon Bajer.

Sarah Paulson has started filming the 10th season of the American Horror Story universe.

The US viewers can watch the movie "Run" on streaming service Hulu and those in the UK will be able to watch it on Netflix from April 2.

Watch the trailer of the horror movie "Run" here:







