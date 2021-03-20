Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Netflix will stream Sarah Paulson-starrer "Run" in the United Kingdom.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption to the cinematic world restricting several movies from their theatrical release. Run also could not be screened at the theatres. It will be streamed in the UK by Netflix and Hulu will air it in the US.

Netflix announced the film will be up for viewing from April 2 in the UK.

Sarah Paulson plays a middle-aged eccentric woman who tends her teenaged daughter Chloe Sherman played by Kiera Allen. The film "Run" is centred around the life of this homeschooled teenager.

Sarah Paulson has brought up Chloe in complete isolation since her childhood and she is wholly dependent on her mother. However, now, the girl is suspicious of her mother's motives and wants to break loose of her secretive parent.

Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the film was co-scripted by Sev Ohanian alongside the director of the film Run. The duo has previously created 2018's mystery thriller Searching, which starred Star Trek's John Cho and Will & Grace star Debra Messing.

Apart from Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen, the cast for Run includes Sara Sohn, Pat Healy, Erik Athavale, BJ Harrison and Sharon Bajer.

Sarah Paulson has started filming the 10th season of the American Horror Story universe.

The US viewers can watch the movie "Run" on streaming service Hulu and those in the UK will be able to watch it on Netflix from April 2.

Watch the trailer of the horror movie "Run" here:



More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction
Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'

Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'
Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win

Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win
'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace
Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting
Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?
Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'
Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy

Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy
Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’

Latest

view all