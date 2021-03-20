Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Britney Spears' fans got emotional and hit back at Abby Lee Miller over her harsh criticism for singer's latest dance video.

Dance Moms star has angered Britney Spears' fans as she harshly criticised the singer for her latest dance video, saying 'close your rib cage.'

Britney shared one of her classic dancing videos to social media on Thursday afternoon. It amassed more than two million views, had hundreds of supportive comments and mostly positive reactions.

Wearing a white crop top and hot pink boxer shorts for a simple routine, The 39-year-old singer flashed a few of her iconic moves.

But Abby Lee Miller, who famously owned and operated the Dance Moms studio out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, wrote: 'Close your rib cage!'

Britney’s fans immediately reacted to the harsh criticism from t Abby Lee Miller as one wrote: 'ab c’mon give her a break she can’t control anything.’

One excited fan quoted Chris Crocker‘s infamous plea, saying: 'Leave Britney alone!' While, others were happy to get the former Lifetime star’s professional opinion as one wrote: ‘Yes queen Abby has entered the comments!'

Reacting to the Dance Moms star's comments, another fan penned: 'let the girl dance smh not everyone is trying to dance at a company.. anyways love u Britney.'

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO
Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix
Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction
Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'

Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'
Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win

Taylor Swift receives flowers from Beyonce after historic Grammy win
'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace
Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting
Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?
Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'

Latest

view all