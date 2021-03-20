Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'

TikTok star Addison Rae has launched her music career with debut single 'Obsessed'.

TikTok star Addison Rae, the second most-followed person on the app, has entered the music world with the release of her first song.

The social media influencer, who would release more music in coming months, is reportedly looking to remain independent of a major label at the start of her career.

The 20-year-old is also trying her luck in Hollywood as she will star in 'He’s All That', the gender-flipped reboot of ‘90s rom-com later this year.

She dropped her first single with an aim to entertain her over 78 million TikTok followers with her unmatched singing skills.

The young star's first track, which is produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, is all about her relationship with herself. "I’m obsessed with me as much as me/ Say you’d die for me, I’d die for me too."