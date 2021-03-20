Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Addison Rae drops her first single 'Obsessed'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

TikTok star Addison Rae has launched her music career with debut single 'Obsessed'.

TikTok star Addison Rae, the second most-followed person on the app, has entered the music world with the release of her first song.

The social media influencer, who would release more music in coming months, is reportedly looking to remain independent of a major label at the start of her career.

The 20-year-old is also trying her luck in Hollywood as she will star in 'He’s All That', the gender-flipped reboot of ‘90s rom-com later this year.

She dropped her first single with an aim to entertain her over 78 million TikTok followers with her unmatched singing skills.

The young star's first track, which is produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, is all about her relationship with herself. "I’m obsessed with me as much as me/ Say you’d die for me, I’d die for me too."

Addison Rae is set to perform ‘Obsessed’ live for the first time on 'The Tonight Show' starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday (March 26).

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Hailey Bieber details the ordeal of getting 'terrorised' by online trolls

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Prince Harry reeling with mental health issues since Diana's death, says biographer

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form

Queen's birthday celebrations: Official parade Trooping the Colour won't go ahead in traditional form
Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey

Britney Spears is contemplating giving explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey
Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Inside Prince Harry and William's 'decades-old complicated' relationship with Charles

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends

Kendall Jenner puts on stylish display in green outfit as she steps out with friends
Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set

Jennifer Lopez shares snaps in wedding gown from Shotgun Wedding set
Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash

Justin Bieber supported by MLK's family amid backlash
Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video

Britney Spears' fans get angry over Abby Lee Miller's harsh criticism for her dance video
Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO

Game of Thrones: Three potential spin-offs in the works on HBO
Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix

Sarah Paulson-starrer horror movie Run coming to Netflix
Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Taylor Swift is a pro in handling wardrobe malfunction

Latest

view all