Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s underwater swimming video goes viral

Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Khan’s underwater swimming video goes viral

Pakistani actress Minal Khan and beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who recently confirmed their engagement, marked one year of their relationship on Sunday.

Ahsan took to Instagram and shared a video of him swimming underwater with the Jalan actress and captioned it “20/03/20” followed by a heart emoji.

Tagging Minal, Ahsan further said “1 year down, 100 more to go”.

He also turned off the comments on the post.

The underwater swimming video of Ahsan and Minal has won the hearts of fans and it has taken the internet by storm.

The couple got engaged this Valentine’s Day after confirming their romance in November last year following Minal’s 22nd birthday.



