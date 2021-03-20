Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Prince Harry, William planning reunion after Oprah tell-all wreaks havoc

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Prince Harry, William planning to bury the hatchet before reuniting in summer. Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Prince Harry and Prince William are planning to bury their differences and embrace each other after the former's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey sent shockwaves to the royal family. 

The brothers are thinking about dealing with their issues in private before reuniting to install the memorial of their late mother, Princess Diana, in summer. 

“For all their differences, the two are still totally bonded on preserving their mother’s legacy,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that William and Harry will put on a united front in public at the July 1, 2021, event come what may. 

“It’s a real shame that they’re on such bad terms going into this because it’s going to be very emotional," the source said. 

Earlier, Harry said in his interview with Winfrey that he feels compassionate towards William and his father, Prince Charles, for they are trapped in the royal family. 

While some insiders believe that the interview widened the gap between the brothers, a palace insider said their late mother could still bring them together, “Diana would not want her sons to be in this bitter fight — and William and Harry both know that all too well," they said.

