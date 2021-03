BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

South Korea’s hotshots BTS recently won their first ever double-platinum certification in the U.S with their hit song Dynamite.

The news was brought forward by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it awarded the boys three certificates, simultaneously, namely gold, platinum, and double platinum.

According to the rules, a song is considered gold certified after it moves over 500,00 equivalent units to platinum or 1 million units to double platinum.