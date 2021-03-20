Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Bad news for the fans of Netflix series Money Heist as it is nowhere to be found on the streaming giant's list of new releases for March and April.

Fans of La casa de papel or Money Heist who have been eagerly waiting for the season five were left wondering about the exact release date of the next season after the list came out.

It's almost confirmed that Money Heist season five is not coming in March or April 2021.

According to a recent report from Express, creator Alex Pina said in a tweet that Money Heist season 5 would not be released until after September 2021.

More From Entertainment:

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite
BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success

BTS bag new Guinness world record after Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice award success
Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single

Justin Bieber unveils music video for ‘Peaches’ single
Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Throwback video of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton resurfaces

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour

Lizzo opts for ‘dynamic, full- figured’ dancers for Amazon series tour
Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year

Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace garden sees much change over the course of a year
Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report

Dr. Dre demands new trial for marriage termination: report
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Latest

view all