La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

Bad news for the fans of Netflix series Money Heist as it is nowhere to be found on the streaming giant's list of new releases for March and April.

Fans of La casa de papel or Money Heist who have been eagerly waiting for the season five were left wondering about the exact release date of the next season after the list came out.

It's almost confirmed that Money Heist season five is not coming in March or April 2021.

According to a recent report from Express, creator Alex Pina said in a tweet that Money Heist season 5 would not be released until after September 2021.