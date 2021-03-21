Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

‘I belong here!’ Sandra Oh speaks out as hate crimes surge against Asian Americans

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Sandra Oh stood up for her community as the hate crimes against Asian Americans escalate

Sandra Oh stepped forth to give an impassioned speech at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor stood up for her community as the hate crimes against Asian Americans escalate with each passing day in the US.

"For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen," Oh can be heard saying in a video that has been circulating on social media.

"One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community,” she added.

She goes on to say: "To everyone here… I will challenge everyone here, if you see something, will you help me? If you see one of our sisters and brothers in need, will you help us?" Her chants get a “Yes!" from the crowd.

"We must understand, as Asian Americans, we just need to reach out our hand to our sisters and brothers and say, 'Help me and I'm here.'"

"I am proud to be Asian! I belong here!” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick dishes details about his split with Sofia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson gets makeup: Watch
Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix

Jason Statham and Jennifer Lopez's most-watched movie on Netflix
Eminem has a strange habit

Eminem has a strange habit
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy dinner in Malibu
Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain

Sandra Bullock-starrer to have Daniel Radcliffe as a villain
La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April

La casa de papel season 5: Money Heist will not release in March or April
Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Life goes on for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla after Meghan, Harry interview

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Prince Harry likely to cancel his UK trip: report

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat
Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video

Machine Gun Kelly teases Megan Fox in new video
BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

BTS bags first ever U.S. double-platinum certification with ‘Dynamite

Latest

view all