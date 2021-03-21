Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle’s racism claims push Queen to ‘modernize and diversify’ the monarchy

Following Meghan Markle’s racism claims slapped against the British royal family, Queen Elizabeth II appears to be doing some damage control.

According to a source, Her Majesty is looking hire a diversity tsar to modernise the monarchy and negate claims of racism looming over Buckingham Palace after Meghan’s shocking revelations dropped during her Oprah Winfrey interview.

According to a report by the Mail on Sunday, an insider said the monarch’s move would be a sign that “more needs to be done” as the royals “haven’t seen the progress [they] would like.”

It was further revealed that the aides at Clarence House, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace will “listen and learn” about new exercises in this regard in the upcoming weeks.

A royal source told the outlet on Saturday: “Diversity is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households. We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and more needs to be done, we can always improve.”

“The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family. Lots of measures are being considered. Certainly the idea of someone to spearhead this work and look at diversity/inclusion across the three households is something that has to be considered,” they said. 

