entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

You're not the woman I thought you were: Quavo breaks silence on Saweetie split

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Quavo broke his silence over his alleged breakup with Saweetie and confirmed that the pair indeed are no longer together.

Taking to Twitter, the Migos rapper did not let their breakup slide and in turn accused his ex of wanting to make a "show" of their split after she took to Twitter to accuse him of cheating.

Quavo, while clearing the air, expressed "disappointment" over the Tap In hitmaker for dragging their personal business in the limelight.

"I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives," he tweeted.

He then added: "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best [prayer hands emoji]"

Saweetie decided to not take it any further and retweeted her ex's post with a simple message: "Take care."

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a Twitter post on Friday amid split rumors.

In the post, she alluded that her ex was unfaithful, as she mentioned "intimacy given to other women" in the post.

However, the singer clarified that she is doing well after the split as she feels a "deep sense of peace and freedom". 


