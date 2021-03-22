Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22 2021
Kendall Jenner amazes teenagers with her fashion sense

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Kendall Jenner appeared to be a schoolgirl as she opted for a white button-up shirt during her latest outing in New York City on Sunday.

The 25-year-old supermodel sported a knit vest over a crisp white shirt with baggy slacks as she headed to attend a meeting after starring in a new perfume campaign with sister Kim Kardashian.

The fashion sensation's outing comes not long after she was featured alongside her older sister Kim in a series of promotional shots for her perfume line.

Jenner, who wore a black facial covering, was looking gorgeous in a white button-up shirt underneath a multicolored and striped sweater vest as she stepped out at New York City's buzzing streets.

The reality star paired her tops with a set of slightly loose-fitting light green pleated pants. She accessorised it with a small set of sunglasses and a single gold necklace.

The model's hair cascaded onto her shoulders and the nape of her neck while appeared in the city. She also kept a green purse slung over her right shoulder.

Kendall Jenner donned a large black facial covering to keep herself and others protected from the decease while stepping out in the NYC.

