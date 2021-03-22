Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming celebrate 12th wedding anniversary in style

Bruce Willis and Wife Emma Heming seemingly renewed their love as they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary with family.

The 42-year-old model gushed over her 66-year-old husband and shared a loving tribute on their auspicious occasion, saying: "There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him."

She wrote a heartwarming message for the 'Die Hard' actor: "Boy I sure do love this guy to the moon and back! Even though there's been times I would have loved to take him to the moon, drop him off, and come back solo."

The charming model shared a photo of themselves cuddling up together and joked: "That's what 12 years of marriage looks like, right?"

"We've had our fair share of floating-on-air ups and disheartening downs. But he is my person," she added.

"There's no one I would want to go through this crazy thing called marriage with than with him. He's my family, he's given me the family (and more) I dreamed of and I love him to my core. Happy 12th anniversary my sweet ."





Bruce Willis and Emma Heming, who tied the knot in 2009, proudly share daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn, 8.