Lady Gaga planning to tie the knot with boyfriend Michael Polansky?

Lady Gaga is looking to settle down with boyfriend Michael Polanski, who she sees a future with reportedly.



A source told Entertainment Tonight that Gaga "is super in love with Michael Polansky."

The insider added, "She has been telling her friends that she wants to get through a few projects and then focus on settling down. Gaga wants to have children one day and sees a future with Michael."

In an earlier chat with Instyle, Gaga shared how she is planning to start a family soon.

"I will say I am very excited to have kids," Gaga said. "I look forward to being a mom. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it's our job to keep it alive. It's so funny—everyone works out of my house every day. When they come in, I always say, 'Welcome to the Womb!'"