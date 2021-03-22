Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose

Grammy award-winning singer Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her experiences returning to the stage after the 2018 overdose.

The singer touched upon her 2018 performance during her interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

There she touched upon her experience on stage and the emotions that went along with it.

She was also quoted saying, "I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again. When I woke up at the hospital and I was like, 'I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done’. I hadn't tried singing yet” and "the doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here.”

More From Entertainment:

Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9

Vin Diesel's son to make big screen debut on Fast & Furious 9
Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'

Prince William warned reconciliation with Prince Harry 'ain’t going to happen'
Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Kim Kardashian hilariously recalls being confused for Kendall Jenner's mom

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

Prince George envious of cousin Archie because of doomed royal fate

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’

BTS ARMYs show off hilarious fails in ‘#ArmyConfessionTime’
Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Britney Spears will not do tell-all interview like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’

Matthew McConaughey thinks becoming Texas governor would be an ‘honorable’
Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles
Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe

Brad Pitt threatened Harvey Weinstein to keep Gwyneth Paltrow safe
Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange

Johnny Depp slams Amber Heard in leaked text exchange
Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding

Proof indicates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle did not have secret wedding
Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Unseen clips from Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview to send alarm bells ringing

Latest

view all