Demi Lovato touches on her 2018 Grammys comeback after overdose

Grammy award-winning singer Demi Lovato recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her experiences returning to the stage after the 2018 overdose.

The singer touched upon her 2018 performance during her interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

There she touched upon her experience on stage and the emotions that went along with it.

She was also quoted saying, "I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again. When I woke up at the hospital and I was like, 'I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done’. I hadn't tried singing yet” and "the doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and … like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here.”