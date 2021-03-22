Martin Freeman on him and Benedict Cumberbatch reprising ‘Sherlock’ roles

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 22, 2021

Martin Freeman opened up about the role and whether or not 'Sherlock' is returning on screens

British star Martin Freeman has spoken about the possibility of Sherlock returning on screen in the form of a film.

The BBC series, which is infamous for the long breaks that it taken in between its three seasons, has kept fans on their toes.

Speaking about whether or not there are chances of him reprising his role as Dr. Watson alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock, Freeman said he, “never says never.”

Speaking to Collider, the Black Panther actor said: "Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause.”

"Maybe it's because we don’t want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell-by date, in anything, really,” he continued.

“Don't outstay your welcome. So, I suppose we would have to see if we have outstayed our welcome, when the time comes, and whether people have moved on to something else. So, I don’t know,” he added.

"I really liked doing it. I'm very proud of the show. It's one of the best written things I've done. It's one of the best directed things I've done. I really enjoy doing it, but I don't know. It's been awhile now. Its four years since a new one was on. So, yeah, maybe the more likely thing is a one-off,” Freeman shared. 

