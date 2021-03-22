Can't connect right now! retry
Experts reveal Prince Harry’s ‘unprecedented pressure tactics’ with the Firm

Experts reveal Prince Harry’s ‘unprecedented pressure tactics’ with the Firm

Royal experts have shed light on some of Prince Harry’s biggest ‘unprecedented pressure tactics’ towards the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Mr. Omid Scobie during his chat with ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli.

Mr. Scobie was the first to point out the unproductiveness of Prince Harry’s conversations "We don't often get such a detailed insight into what is going on. We are used to anonymous sources, like palace courtiers and aides dropping hints in the press. It was quite refreshing to hear someone share it straight from the horse's mouth."

During the conversation, even Ms. Rulli chimed in to say, "What is so powerful here is who is taking control of the narrative is changing so much.”

"The Palace is used to being the end-all and be-all of what is released into the public space. Now, all of a sudden, we have this powerful voice going onto major networks in America sharing what happened inside the Palace - without the Palace's approval.”

"It seems like Harry and Meghan can just call up and get their points across on a major media network outside of the Palace. That is unprecedented!"

