entertainment
Monday Mar 22 2021
Nicki Minaj’s mom takes husband's hit-and-run perpetrator to court

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Nicki Minaj’s mother recently took her husband’s hit-and-run perpetrator to court and has sued him for about $150 million.

News regarding her legal approach was revealed by the Nassau County Police Department and the investigative lead detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick 

He was quoted telling the Associated Press, "He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased, got into his car, and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911, instead of calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secluded the vehicle. He's well aware of what he did."


